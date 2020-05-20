Yard Waste Site. Photo Credit to the City of Lethbridge.

Starting this weekend (May 23-24), the City of Lethbridge will be adding additional hours and capacity when it comes to waste and recycling services.

Normal operations had to be scaled back because of COVID-19.

Starting Saturday (May 23) yard waste sites will add weekend operations, moving to 7 days a week. On-site restrictions will still remain in place.

Also for just one-time, the city is offering three days of free residential dumping at the landfill. That will be allowed between this Saturday and next Monday (May 23-25).

Demolition bin rentals are also resuming.

The City says it’s committed to maintaining current public health orders to keep things safe for staff and the public.

Changes include: