Lethbridge waste & recycling services slowly expanding for residents
Yard Waste Site. Photo Credit to the City of Lethbridge.
Starting this weekend (May 23-24), the City of Lethbridge will be adding additional hours and capacity when it comes to waste and recycling services.
Normal operations had to be scaled back because of COVID-19.
Starting Saturday (May 23) yard waste sites will add weekend operations, moving to 7 days a week. On-site restrictions will still remain in place.
Also for just one-time, the city is offering three days of free residential dumping at the landfill. That will be allowed between this Saturday and next Monday (May 23-25).
Demolition bin rentals are also resuming.
The City says it’s committed to maintaining current public health orders to keep things safe for staff and the public.
Changes include:
- Saturday, May 23, yard waste sites will add weekend operations moving to 7 days a week, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. On-site restrictions will remain in place to ensure physical distancing.
- May 23-25, Waste and Recycling Centre (landfill) will offer three days of free residential disposal. This one-time, extended program will help manage any backlog of material people may have on their property from the COVID-19 restrictions.
- The City’s regular free Saturday program will resume Saturday, May 30.
- Large Item Service is back to a regular operation – including Freon and metal pick-up. If you had booked a LIS pick-up that you no longer require, please call 311 to cancel.
- Demolition bins rental will resume. Please call 311 if you require a demo bin rental.