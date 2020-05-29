Alberta is expanding COVID-19 testing to include anyone in the province – symptomatic or otherwise.

Chief Medical Officer of Health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw made that announcement during Friday’s media update.

She says expanding testing will help identify undetected positive cases as we head toward the possibility of Stage 2 of Alberta’s Relaunch Strategy.

Hinshaw says everyone who wants a test will be able to access one though priority will still be given to those who are symptomatic or who have had contact with a known case.

There were 24 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alberta Friday and no new deaths.

Several outbreaks have also officially ended.

Of Alberta’s total cases, 91 per cent are now considered recovered.

There are 616 active cases with 55 people being treated in hospital, four of them in the ICU.

For the third day in a row, the South Zone of Alberta Health Services recorded no new COVID-19 cases.