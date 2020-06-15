Some good news from WestJet.

The airline is getting set to ramp up service again after being pretty much grounded for the past three months due to COVID-19 restrictions.

The airline says starting July 5th it’ll be flying 45 routes, including 39 here in Canada.

Flights are also resuming between Calgary and Lethbridge next month with three flights a week.

Arved von zur Muehlen, WestJet Chief Commercial Officer, says governments and Canadians from coast-to-coast are working together to lessen the impact of this pandemic. “We are grateful that these efforts have put us in a position to add more options for travel this July.”

To ensure guests can book with confidence, WestJet says it’s maintaining a stringent hygiene program and continues to provide flexibility in booking, change and cancellation policies.

Among the international routes starting up again in July, WestJet has added flights to and from five U.S. markets including Las Vegas, New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Orlando.

There will also be WestJet flights starting again next month between Toronto and Cancun, Mexico.