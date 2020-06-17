A handful of new COVID-19 cases here in the South Zone.

Wednesday’s numbers show an increase of seven cases.

Of the new reported cases, two of them are in the City of Lethbridge, one is in Lethbridge County and four are in Cardston County.

Province wide there were 48 new cases out of nearly 7,000 tests done in the past day and no new COVID-19 related deaths to report.

A total of 38 people are being treated for the virus in hospital and seven of those are in ICUs.

Recovered cases now make up about 91.5 per cent of Alberta’s total cases.