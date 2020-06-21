A young child is dead after an incident this weekend on the St. Mary River south of Lethbridge.

Cardston RCMP say were called out to Woolford Provincial Park late Saturday afternoon (June 20) after reports of a missing four year old.

Mounties along with a K9 team, Lethbridge Search and Rescue, a helicopter and volunteers searched through the evening and night.

Just before noon on Sunday, RCMP members in a search boat found the child dead on a sand bar along the river, a few kilometres downstream from Woolford Park.

RCMP say the name of the child is not being released.

This death comes following the deaths of three girls in their mid-teens on the St. Mary River a week earlie