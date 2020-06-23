Lethbridge residents have been embracing curbside recycling.

City Staff report an increase of nearly 120% more material gathered through curbside collection than at the three recycling depots over the first year of the program.

Waste & Recycling Manager Joel Sanchez told City Council this week he’s happy with how things have turned out. “After one year of the program, on average, we see 65% of residents putting out their blue carts for collection. That is a very good number. Usually programs which are mature, they see a number around 70%”.

Of the recyclables arriving at the City’s sorting facility almost half is cardboard, 30% is mixed paper, and 5% consists of various plastics. Sanchez says about 10% are considered “contaminated” and can’t be recycled.