A Lethbridge man will spend the next few years behind bars after pleading guilty Tuesday (June 23) to impaired driving in connection with the death of a man from the Piikani First Nation.

A judge sentenced 63 year old Douglas Bagnall to five years in prison. He was given credit for two years in pre-trial custody giving him three years left to serve.

Back in June of 2018, Bagnall was driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of Highway 3 west of Lethbridge when he hit hit a vehicle being driven by Barney Provost. The 42 year old Provost was killed in the crash.

A number of victim impact statements were read in Lethbridge courtroom prior to the sentencing. The Defence was asking the judge for time served and three years probation, while the Crown was seeking an 8 year sentence.

Court was told Bagnall’s blood alcohol level was over two times the legal limit when he slammed into Provost’s vehicle.

On Tuesday afternoon, Bagnall pleaded guilty to one count of impaired driving causing death.