The Cor Van Raay YMCA is getting set to reopen its doors.

Officials say they intend to open all areas of the facility, as permitted by Alberta Health Services, on Saturday, July 18th.

That includes the Fitness Centre and gyms as well as the Aquatic Facility which is currently under repair.

The hot tub, steam rooms, the play place, teen and youth room, childminding, group bookings, and private rentals will remain closed.

All membership accounts will remain on hold with no payments due until December 31st, though officials say you must proactively reach out to the YMCA when you’re ready to return to the facility.