The University of Lethbridge says it’s pleased to be welcoming people back to its fitness facilities by Monday.

Limited access will be available to the fitness centre, climbing wall gymnasiums and indoor track with proper health protocols in place.

Time slots must be booked ahead of time to control the number of people

workout equipment will be spaced out in the fitness centre to allow for physical distancing

Those wanting to use the climbing wall will be required to wear a mask.

The University says at this time, the Max Bell pool and locker rooms remain closed and all memberships will remain on hold until at least Sept. 1st.

“We look forward to welcoming our members back to our facilities,” says Bill Halma, Director of Horns Recreation. “To ensure the health and safety of everyone involved, we will be operating in a much different manner.”

The U of L is also implementing special, reduced COVID-19 pricing including $5 drop-in, or a 20-visit punch pass for $75.

Visit Drop-In Recreation Bookings to view and book your time. If you require assistance to set up your online account, contact Horns Recreation at 403-329-2706.