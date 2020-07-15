University of Lethbridge researchers, in partnership with Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, have received funding to develop a drug to treat the COVID-19 virus.

API is an Edmonton-based non-profit organization that partners with industry and supports researchers and start-ups.

Researchers from the U of L, University of Alberta, and API, are combining forces to make the best use of their equipment and expertise in a bid to develop a new treatment for the novel coronavirus.

They say there has been a major focus on the development of new vaccines but there is also a critical need for a treatment and that’s what they’ll be working on.

That work is being made possible through a one-year $210,000 MITACS Accelerate grant.