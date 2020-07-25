Premier Jason Kenney on the Blood Reserve to announce $10 million for two recovery communities in southern Alberta.

Premier Jason Kenney visited the Blood Reserve Saturday to announce $10 million for two new recovery communities in southern Alberta.

One facility will be built on the Blood Reserve and the other in Lethbridge County.

Together, the communities will add 125 treatment beds to support long-term recovery for those living with addictions.

The UCP government previously announced it would be building five new recovery communities in Alberta as part of the province’s economic recovery plan

A facility is also set to be built in Red Deer.

The remaining two locations have yet to be announced.

More to come.