Piikani Nation RCMP are looking for help in locating a missing teenager.

Mounties say 16 year old Tregan “Piikani” Crow Eagle was last seen at a residence in the early morning hours on July 22, 2020 in Brocket.

There is concern for Tregan’s well-being and Piikani RCMP would like to find and speak with him. If you know the whereabouts of Tregan Crow Eagle you’re asked to please contact the Piikani Nation RCMP.

Tregan is described as: