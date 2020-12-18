COALDALE, AB – A 33 year old transient man has been arrested and charged after an incident involving a knife this week in Coaldale.

RCMP were called out Thursday (Dec. 17) after complaints of an upset man walking near 22nd Avenue and 21st Street in town and brandishing a large hunting-type knife.

At one point, police say the suspect threatened a younger person walking in the same area.

A few hours later, another call to Coaldale RCMP regarding a man matching the same description and disoriented, stumbling along a nearby ditch.

Officers later caught up with the man and found him in a washroom at a Coaldale restaurant where he was arrested.

Police say they found some drugs on the suspect. He’s been charged with drug possession and attempted assault with a weapon.

The man, who’s name has not been released, will appear in court in Lethbridge in March 2020.