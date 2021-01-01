UPDATE 2: Two individuals wanted on warrants for first degree murder in relation to the death of Calgary Police Service officer Sgt. Andrew Harnett have turned themselves in. We would like to thank the media and the public for their help in this investigation.

UPDATE 1: Calgary Police have issued first degree murder warrants for two teens: 17 year old Al-Azan Shah Muhammad and 19 year old Amir Abdulrahman. Calgary Police say there is a massive effort underway to locate those responsible for the death of 37 year old Sgt. Andrew Harnett.

Background:

CALGARY, AB – A 37 year old veteran of the Calgary Police Service (CPS) has died after he was struck and killed by a vehicle during a traffic stop late on New Year’s Eve.

The CPS says Sgt. Andrew Harnett joined the Calgary Police Service 12 years ago, after serving as a military police officer.

At around 10:50 pm Thursday (Dec. 31), Harnett pulled over a vehicle in northeast Calgary and during the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, striking the officer in the process.

Other officers were nearby and and responded quickly to help along with EMS. Paramedics and fellow officers fought to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at hospital near midnight.

The search for the driver continues.

Calgary Police say there is a massive effort underway to locate the person responsible with “dozens of sworn and civilian members working around the clock tracking down each and every lead and these efforts will not stop.”