LETHBRIDGE, AB – A Lethbridge man is facing a list of charges after several recent break-ins on the city’s north side.

Lethbridge Police began an investigation on New Year’s Day into break and enters into multiple businesses in the industrial area. As a result, officers were able to identify and charge one person with multiple offences.

34 year old Bradley Goosen has been charged with:

Shop break and commit mischief (5 counts), Shop break and commit theft,

Break and Enter to a dwelling, Failing to comply with a release order,

Taking a motor vehicle without consent and Mischief under $5000 (4 counts).

Goosen was still in jail as of Saturday awaiting a Judicial Interim Release Hearing.