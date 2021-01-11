LETHBRIDGE, AB – Any local businesses going against current provincial public health orders could be facing fines.

The Lethbridge Police Service says its working in co-ordination with Alberta Health Services to address the potential opening of several businesses Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 in contravention of mandatory provincial health restrictions.

Both AHS and LPS note they are both aware of recent ‘call to action’ posts on social media regarding business concerns over COVID-19 health measures.

As the matter falls under Alberta Health Services’ jurisdiction, Lethbridge Police will provide them with assistance as required, and forward to them any specific complaints received from the public.

The priority of the Lethbridge Police Service continues to be the safety and well-being of the entire community, and we will work with our citizens and other agencies to ensure that.

pdates on any related enforcement issues in this regard will be provided as appropriate.

(From LPS)