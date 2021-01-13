STANDOFF, AB – A Barnwell man is facing drug trafficking and trespassing charges after a traffic stop on the Blood Reserve Tuesday.

Blood Tribe Police say the driver gave a fake name when he was pulled over and a search of the vehicle turned up carfentanyl, meth, and cocaine worth an estimated $20,000.

46 year old Marty Fransen remains in custody pending a bail hearing.

The charges have also prompted another reminder from Blood Tribe Police that visitors must report to the Administration Office in Standoff to obtain proper permits or risk being charged with trespassing.

Anyone simply traveling through and not stopping does not need a permit.