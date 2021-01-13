CROWSNEST PASS, AB – RCMP have released information on a mountain climbing fatality in the Crowsnest Pass this past weekend.

Mounties say they were dispatched to a Garmin SPOT emergency activation on an area of Crowsnest Mountain known as “the chutes” at about 6:30 Saturday evening.

The information indicated an injury.

Crowsnest Pass Fire and Rescue as well as Pincher Creek Search and Rescue attempted a ground rescue but due to high winds, darkness and the potential for avalanches, the team of ten people had to turn back.

On Sunday, Kananaskis Country Public Safety utilized their alpine and long-line rescue capabilities to locate the climber but he had succumbed to his injuries.

The 31 year old man was climbing alone and RCMP believe the rugged terrain as well as ice, wind and snow contributed to the incident.

The man’s name is not being released.