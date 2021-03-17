LETHBRIDGE, AB – Drug trafficking charges have been laid against a Lethbridge man after a middle-of-the-night traffic stop on Whoop Up Drive.

Police stopped a westbound vehicle on a traffic matter at about 3:20am Tuesday.

The driver was arrested for failure to comply with release conditions.

A search of the vehicle turned up fentanyl and meth as well as $900 cash and drug paraphernalia.

41 year old Baltazar Martinez has been charged with two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of stolen property as well as failure to comply with release conditions.

He was arrested on drug-related offences earlier this month and entered into a release order with conditions.

Martinez is due in court on Thursday, March 18.