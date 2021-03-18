Photo provided by the University of Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It’s a first for a business school in Canada.

The University of Lethbridge’s Dhillon School Buisness will now include an Indigenous course requirement as part of a student’s core business degree.

Dean, Dr. Kerry Godfrey says the move is indicative of the school’s dedication to an almost 40 year history of supportive and community-guided Indigenous business education.

“Our school’s history shows that we actively value Indigenous business perspectives,” says Godfrey, “and we purposely and intentionally work to enhance and broaden our own perspectives, as well as the student lens in a way that promotes understanding.”

It’s also part of a wider initiative to move the U of L’s reconciliation efforts forward.

The University of Lethbridge notes business students will acquire a wider understanding with this new Indigenous course component by looking beyond core business content.

U of L business students are able to choose from a wide variety of Indigenous content courses including Conversational Reconciliation, Indigenous Languages, Aboriginal Health,Indigenous Art History, Indigenous Governance in Canada, and more.