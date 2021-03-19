LETHBRIDGE, AB – Even though the weather is getting warmer and yard clean ups have begun, the City of Lethbridge is asking you to hold on to your yard waste for just a little while longer.

The three Yard Waste Sites around the city don’t open until April 1. However, some illegal dumping has been noticed at the gates of those sites over the past week.

Since the Yard Waste Sites are currently unattended, bags are spilling all over the place and that litter is being collected as trash, rather than being turned into compost.

Lethbridge residents are asked to hold on to their yard bags until April 1 when waste sites are set to open, or take them to landfill now to be composted.