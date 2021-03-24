LETHBRIDGE, AB – The 50% discount on monthly prices for Zone 10 parking spots in downtown Lethbridge will be coming to an end next week.

Ten-hour parking has been reduced down to $36 per month since September 2020, but it will go back up to the regular price of $72 per month starting Apr. 1.

Short term parking rates, however, in one hour and three hour zones, won’t be changing.

You’re encouraged to download the City’s Way to Park smartphone app for contactless payment, or make sure to clean your hands after using the yellow payment kiosks.

There is some good news, though. The monthly rate at the Regional Park n’ Ride Terminal will continue to be discounted by 50% until further notice.