CLARESHOLM, AB – Two GoFundMe campaigns have been started to raise funds for at least one family who lost their home to Sunday’s wildfire near Claresholm.

Four homes were destroyed in that area due to grass fires that were fueled by strong wind gusts including Abram and Lisa Friesen’s home and farm. The family was able to get out safely but they didn’t have time to salvage anything before evacuating.

One of the fundraisers, organized by Jennifer Day, has already reached over $13,000 while the other, organized by Agatha Friesen, has raised more than $4,000.

Fire investigators in the MD of Willow Creek meanwhile are starting to comb through affected properties.

If your property was damaged in Sunday’s grass fire, you’re asked to call the municipality and provide some information like your name, contact number, legal land description and description of damage to structures.