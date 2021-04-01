LETHBRIDGE, AB – You’ll soon be seeing street sweepers out and about.

The City of Lethbridge’s annual spring sweeping program gets going this year on April 12th

Thousands of pounds of sand, dirt and other debris are removed every year, some of which is then cleaned and recycled to use in the following winter’s road sanding.

Temporary no parking signs will be posted the day before and vehicles must be moved off the street by 7:30 a.m. on sweeping day. In line with COVID-19 protocols, paper door hangers and windshield notices on vehicles will not be used and parking tickets won’t be issued either.

City Transportation Manager, Darwin Juell says sweepers will work around vehicles, but they won’t return to areas that aren’t properly cleaned.

“With a budget reduction we can’t come back a second time. That’s why it’s really important for people to move their cars off streets and avoid us not being able to come back to clean again,” stated Juell.

As part of Lethbridge City Council’s move to cut costs and spending less money, the street sweeping budget was slashed by 18% for this year, which $280,000 less money to work with.

Residents are also encouraged to sign up for street sweeping notices by email, text or automated phone call once that feature is available on the City of Lethbridge website.

Each spring, street sweeping crews clean thousands of tonnes of sand, dirt and other debris from approximately 550 kilometres of roads in Lethbridge.