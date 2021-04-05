UPDATE: Lethbridge Police have determined a report of attempted child abduction was a misunderstanding and there was no criminal intent.

A 12-year old girl had reported that five individuals in a van had attempted to abduct her near Lakeview School on Sunday (Apr. 4).

Subsequent investigation into the incident on Monday (Apr. 5) determined that the van and occupants were in the area on a group outing and were running to the nearby park to play ball. Staff for the outing called police as soon as they heard about the incident.

ORIGINAL STORY

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge Police are investigating after a 12-year old girl reported five individuals had attempted to abduct her.

Police received a call from the girl at about 2:30 p.m. on Sunday (Apr. 4), alleging that a van pulled up beside her near the Lakeview School baseball diamonds on Henderson Lake Boulevard South. The occupants got out and attempted to grab her. She reported that they chased her a short distance on foot, but she was able to elude them. They returned to the van and drove southbound on Henderson Lake Boulevard.

There was no indication that any of them spoke to the girl.

The vehicle was described as a large, white Chevrolet van with red or rusted wheels, tinted windows throughout and was bearing an Alberta licence plate. The occupants of the van were described as three males and two females, all in their mid-20s.

Police searched the area and were unable to locate the subjects or vehicle, and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact LPS or Crime Stoppers.

-Lethbridge Police Service media release