EDMONTON, AB – Alberta has announced legislation that will allow employees to take up to three hours paid time-off to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Legislation would take effect upon first reading and would apply to full-time and part-time workers.

Labour and Immigration Minister, Jason Copping, says it’s a matter of providing choice without consequences.

He says “nobody should have to choose between getting vaccinated and putting food on the table and with this legislation, nobody will have to.”

It’s also something Copping says the province has been watching for a while now, adding “Saskatchewan passed a similar paid, vaccine protected leave, BC just introduced this in the house this week, a question was raised by the leader of the opposition and our premier made a commitment that we would look seriously at this issue, which we are.”

COVID vaccination leave will apply to all employees regardless of job status or length of employment and it can be used for each dose.

The government says employees should discuss vaccination leave with employers prior to booking their appointment.