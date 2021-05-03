LETHBRIDGE, AB – As part of Emergency Preparedness Week, the City of Lethbridge has put out a call for community feedback on the COVID-19 pandemic.

A survey is now up on the city’s website until May 14th and is an opportunity for you to share feedback about health, safety, social relationships, access to basic needs and more.

Luke Palmer, the City’s Emergency Preparedness Manager, says this year’s theme of Emergency Preparedness Week is: Be Ready For Anything.

“Much of the mindset of the community is likely on the pandemic, but we really want to make sure that people are, especially going into the summer months, are thinking about the other hazards that are present in our community,” says Palmer.

Those include things like wildfires and floods.

Palmer says preparing is tough, but you can take some small steps by building a 72 hour emergency kit and having a household emergency action plan.

This online survey also includes questions about City of Lethbridge services and information needs during this COVID-19 event.