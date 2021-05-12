BARNWELL, AB – A 13-year old southern Alberta girl is featured in an internationally award winning video, which encourages kids just like her to play safe.

Neveah Fehr lives in Barnwell. She lost her right foot in a lawn mower accident and she was featured in a short PSA for War Amps last spring.

The 30-second film, titled “Neveah says PLAYSAFE!”, recently won gold in the “causes and awareness campaign” category at the 2021 Communicator Awards in Kentucky, and platinum in the “PSA” category at the 2021 WorldFest-Houston International Film Festival.

The award winning video is featured on the War Amps YouTube channel.