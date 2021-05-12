LETHBRIDGE, AB – One City of Lethbridge councillor will not be participating in the remainder of the Capital Improvement Program (CIP) deliberation process, saying that he can’t be responsible for something he thinks is deeply flawed.

Joe Mauro expressed his frustration Wednesday morning (May 12) during the third day of discussions.

He pointed out that this council’s obligation is to fulfill the Municipal Government Act (MGA) up to 2022. So, he put forth a motion to postpone further deliberations until Nov. 1, 2021 – when the new council takes over after the October municipal election – for any projects that would begin in 2023 or beyond.

Mauro says council needs to take back control of the CIP and return to one year budgets.

However, that motion failed in a 6-3 vote with only Mauro, Blaine Hyggen and Ryan Parker in favour.

Mauro apologized to his colleagues as he removed himself from the virtual meeting.

The rest of City Council will continue to deliberate the remaining projects as normal. All CIP recommendations from this week will be considered during a full meeting on May 18.