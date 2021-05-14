LETHBRIDGE, AB – Lethbridge fire crews were quick to respond after an apartment fire Thursday afternoon.

The call came in around 4:15 pm about a blaze at the Coalbanks Apartment Building on 5th Street South.

Firefighters from four stations responded.

Crews were able to completely extinguished the blaze and with the quick actions of the resident and numerous Lethbridge Police officers, the cooking fire was contained to just the one apartment.

Fire officials says there was substantial smoke damage to the unit, however a cost estimate isn’t known at this time.

There were no injuries to either residents or first responders.