LETHBRIDGE, AB – Two men are facing drugs and weapons charges after a bust by Lethbridge Police late last week.

Officers with the Crime Suppression Team conducted surveillance on a vehicle downtown with the man behind the wheel known to have multiple driving prohibitions.

One of the two men in the vehicle was seen carrying a can of bear spray into Galt Gardens.

LPS jumped into action and arrested both men. They seized a quantity of drugs including meth, fentanyl, magic mushrooms, a baton, A folding knife, and bear spray.

Facing charges are 26 year old Anthony Douglas Johnston and 24 year old Brendan James Taylor.

They’re set to appear in court today (Mon).