Free parking ends in downtown Lethbridge June 7
Parking meter outside Lethbridge City Hall. Photo credit to MyLethbridgeNow.com (Pat Siedlecki)
LETHBRIDGE, AB – Enjoy the last few days of free parking downtown!
As of Monday, payments at those yellow parking kiosks will once again be required.
The City says parking enforcement will be out and about this week, but they won’t be issuing any tickets, just reminders of the upcoming change back to paid parking.
Other offences like complaints and parking around accessible stalls and fire hydrants will continue to be enforced.