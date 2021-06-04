LETHBRIDGE, AB – Some really positive news when it comes to employment in this area.

Stats Canada says the Lethbridge-Medicine Hat jobless rate fell to 7.3% in May. That’s the lowest it’s been in well over a year. It’s also a drop of nearly 1.5% from April.

Provincially, Alberta saw a slight improvement in the overall jobless rate, coming in at 8.7%. That’s despite tougher COVID-19 restrictions which went into effect in early May.

The national picture however, was not very good. Canada lost more than 68,000 jobs as a whole last month, almost all in part-time work. The majority of the losses were in Ontario and Nova Scotia. Those two provinces experienced a big hit.

Working from home remains a big thing across the country. That number remained high last month at around 5.1 million people.

Alberta Jobless Rate by Region May 2021

Lethbridge-Medicine Hat: 7.3%

Camrose-Drumheller: 6.9%

Calgary: 8.9%

Banff-Jasper-Rocky Mountain House: 9.5%

Athabasca-Grande Prairie-Peace River: 9.5%

Red Deer: 10.2%

Edmonton: 10.3%

Wood Buffalo-Cold Lake: 7.1%