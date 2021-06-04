Photo courtesy of the Lethbridge Police Service.

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A significant amount of meth has been taken of Lethbridge streets after a bust by police Thursday.

The Priority Crimes Unit arrested a Lethbridge man on outstanding warrants and seized 219 grams valued at more than $13,000.

A small amount of suspected ecstasy was also recovered.

31 year old Robert Kenneth Laing has been charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a controlled substance and possession of the proceeds of crime.

He was due to appear in court Friday, June 4.