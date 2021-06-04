LETHRBIDGE, AB – It was a record-setting hot day across southern Alberta Thursday.

A number of places around the region not only set new daytime highs, they blew the old ones away.

Lethbridge hit 35°C Thursday making it the hottest June 3rd on record. That beat the old high by more than two degrees (32.8°C) which had stood for over 50 years.

Other communities setting new records for June 3rd include Taber, Cardston, Claresholm, Medicine Hat, Milk River, Pincher Creek, and Waterton.

Alberta’s hot spot Thursday was Drumheller, topping out a very toasty 36.4°C.

The following are new record for June 3rd in degrees celcius: