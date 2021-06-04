Several heat records shattered for June 3; Lethbridge tops out at 35°C
LETHRBIDGE, AB – It was a record-setting hot day across southern Alberta Thursday.
A number of places around the region not only set new daytime highs, they blew the old ones away.
Lethbridge hit 35°C Thursday making it the hottest June 3rd on record. That beat the old high by more than two degrees (32.8°C) which had stood for over 50 years.
Other communities setting new records for June 3rd include Taber, Cardston, Claresholm, Medicine Hat, Milk River, Pincher Creek, and Waterton.
Alberta’s hot spot Thursday was Drumheller, topping out a very toasty 36.4°C.
The following are new record for June 3rd in degrees celcius:
- Lethbridge Area
New record of 35.0
Old record of 32.8 set in 1970
- Cardston Area
New record of 31.2
Old record of 31.1 set in 1970
- Claresholm Area
New record of 33.7
Old record of 31.7 set in 1970
- Crowsnest Area
New record of 29.5
Old record of 29.4 set in 1970
- Drumheller Area
New record of 36.4
Old record of 34.4 set in 1961
- Medicine Hat Area
New record of 35.3
Old record of 34.5 set in 1988
- Milk River Area
New record of 33.0
Old record of 28.3 set in 2017
- Pincher Creek Area
New record of 30.2
Old record of 30.0 set in 1970
- Taber Area
New record of 34.6
Old record of 33.9 set in 1970
- Waterton Park Area
New record of 29.8
Old record of 29.5 set in 1979