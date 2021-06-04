Teresa Collins of Claresholm won $100,000 on her THE ROYALS ZING ticket. Photo credit to Western Canada Lottery Corporation.

CLARESHOLM, AB – A Claresholm woman has a nice wish list going for her recent $100,000 lotto windfall.

Teresa Collins won on a THE ROYALS ZING ticket that she picked up at the local Fas Gas.

She says it all feels so surreal but does have a few plans for her winnings.

Collins says she’ll pay some bills, buy a “shiny new car and a shiny new washing machine” while also sharing some of the cash with her family.