LETHBRIDGE, AB – Three people are facing charges, and more are also pending against a fourth person, in relation to a drug bust in south Lethbridge.

A drug trafficking investigation by the LPS Crime Suppression Team came to an end on Wednesday (June 9) with a search warrant at a home along the 900-block of 7A Street South. Officers discovered fentanyl, meth, psilocybin and some morphine pills there, worth about $3,700.

Brass knuckles, bear spray, a pellet gun, more than $1,000 in cash and a stolen vehicle were also seized.

Brandon Coster-Tarcon, 32, Taylor Knapp-Johnson, 21, and Stewart Chasse, 37, all from Lethbridge, are facing a number of drug trafficking, stolen property and weapon charges.

All three remain in custody at this time awaiting a release hearing.