EDMONTON, AB – Regardless of when you got your first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, you can now start booking that second shot if you haven’t already.

The province has announced anyone who’s had one dose can book that jab, whether you had the first one in March, April, or May.

Albertans who received dose one in May weren’t supposed to be eligible to book the second shot until June 28th, however that’s been pushed up by a week and a half.

The province has seen a steady influx of Pfizer and Moderna vaccine and now that Alberta has hit that all-important target of having 70% of the eligible population with one dose, the focus has turned to double-dosing those who one have a single shot as soon as soon as possible.

Alberta has seen steep declines in new and active COVID-19 cases and vaccines are getting much of the credit. The province has about 25% of the eligible population fully vaccinated as of Friday, June 18.

Premier Jason Kenney we need to get Albertans fully vaccinated to make sure we are not only open for summer, but open for good.

Booking second-dose appointments

Albertans who had their first immunization with Pfizer or Moderna (mRNA vaccine) four weeks ago or more can book their second dose through the Alberta Health Services online booking tool, by calling Health Link at 811 or through participating physicians’ offices or pharmacies. To find the closest pharmacy with the earliest available booking date, check the list at Alberta Blue Cross.

Albertans who received a first dose of AstraZeneca should continue to wait a minimum of eight weeks before booking their second dose to ensure best effectiveness. Appointments can be booked through Alberta Health Services by calling 811.

(Files from Government of Alberta)