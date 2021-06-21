LETHBRIDGE, AB – Surveillance footage of a downtown candy store break-in has been released in the hopes some suspects can be identified.

Just before 4am last Wednesday, June 16, four people walked up to the How Sweet Inc. candy shop in the 300 block of 5th street south.

They smashed the glass in the front door and three of them loaded up bags with merchandise and cash.

Lethbridge Police have released video footage of the incident (How Sweet Inc) and are hoping someone can help with the investigation.

If you can, you’re asked to call the LPS at 403-328-4444 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.