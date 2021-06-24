LETHBRIDGE, AB – Folks at the Lethbridge Chamber of Commerce are all smiles with the province fully opening back up on July 1st.

CEO Cyndi Vos says they recognize this pandemic isn’t over yet, but it’s clear vaccines are working as case counts have fallen quickly across the region and province.

As of Wednesday, the active COVID-19 case count in the City of Lethbridge had fallen to under ten.

Vos says the Canada Day Stage 3 reopening is a welcome sign for Lethbridge businesses, but she stresses continued government support is still needed.

“Over the last 15 months, we have seen countless small businesses throughout our province close their doors permanently. Those are Albertans who have invested their hearts and dollars into creating something that would contribute to our economy. The Governments of Canada and Alberta must ensure supports remain in place until businesses have had an opportunity see revenue come through the door, to ensure we don’t experience more small business casualties before they have truly recovered,” said Vos

Vos notes as excited as the Chamber is, they truly hope this is the final reopening plan we have to see after what she refers to as “several false starts”.