Lethbridge’s High Level Bridge Alberta’s top engineering marvel to check out

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A local landmark is listed as the most must-see structure in Alberta.

The High Level Bridge was built over 100 years ago and has been a symbol of this city for decades.

It was recently listed as the number one engineering and geoscience marvel in the province.

The top ten list was put together by the Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of Alberta.

The High Level Bridge or Lethbridge Viaduct as it’s officially know as, is 1,600 metres long and 96 metres high.

Other structures on the top 10 must-see list include the Glacier Skywalk in Jasper, the Bow Tower in Calgary, and the Big Rock Glacial Erratic in Okotoks.

You can see the full list here: Top 10 Alberta engineering and geoscience marvels to visit this summer

