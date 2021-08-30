- Advertisement -
Tuesday, August 31, 2021
UPDATE: Boil water advisory for Village of Foremost no longer in effect

By Tina Karst
FOREMOST, AB –  Alberta Health Services says a boil water advisory for the Village of Foremost has been lifted.

Officials say satisfactory water quality has been restored and residents and businesses can return to normal water consumption practices, with boiling water no longer required.

Information about flushing lines following a boil water advisory can be found online.

FOREMOST, AB – A boil water advisory has been issued for the Village of Foremost.

Alberta Health Services says it’s a precautionary measure.

All residents are asked to bring water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before consuming and that not only includes drinking, but brushing teeth, cleaning raw foods, making infant formula or juices, making ice and other things of that nature.

For hand-washing, you should wash with soap and water and then use a hand sanitizer containing more than 60-percent alcohol after drying your hands.

Water used for bathing or washing clothes does not need to be boiled.

The boil water advisory for Foremost will remain in effect until further notice.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

