Friday, August 27, 2021
Municipal election workers needed in Lethbridge for October 18

By Tina Karst
File photo
LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you want to help out on Election Day here in Lethbridge, the City is now accepting applications.

Some 300 workers are needed for the municipal vote on Oct. 18.

Returning Officer Bonnie Hilford says there’s always excellent interest in applying to work the civic election, adding it’s an exciting opportunity to be involved in the democratic process.

Anyone 18 and older can apply as long as you’re a resident of Lethbridge.

Preferences will be given to those with prior experience working an election.

Applications can be found on the City of Lethbridge website and will be accepted until next Friday, September 3rd.

Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

