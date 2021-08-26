- Advertisement -
Friday, August 27, 2021
Get ready for more sticker shock at the gas pump

By Patrick Siedlecki
Vista Radio stock photo.
LETHBRIDGE, AB – As if we’re not already paying a lot at the pumps, don’t be shocked if you head out to fill up you tank Friday.

Gas price analyst, Dan McTeague is the President of Canadians for Affordable Energy.

He says gas prices are expected to increase by 4 or 5 cents per litre this weekend, noting the jump is due to an increase in the cost of wholesale gasoline.

“We’re short on oil and that’s starting to make its effect known to pretty much everyone at the pumps. It’s going to get a lot worse as the days go on. It does mean that high prices are here to stay.”

McTeague says on top of everything, the federal carbon tax has added ten cents a litre on average, something that wasn’t there two years ago.

As of Thursday, most Lethbridge gas stations were still selling regular unleaded for 142.9 cents per litre.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

