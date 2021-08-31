Partial road closure to impact traffic on Hwy 25 bridge in west Lethbridge

LETHBRIDGE, AB – If you frequently use the Highway 25 bridge going to and from the west side, you may want to plan a different route for a while.

Expect delays and detours over the next couple of months as crews conduct rehabilitation work on that bridge.

Construction is scheduled for two phases, with northbound rehabilitation this fall, while southbound rehabilitation will take place next spring.

As of Thursday, September 2nd the northbound lane on the bridge will be closed and detours will be in place, while the eastbound Highway 3 ramp to northbound Highway 25 will also be closed.

If you usually take northbound University Drive to westbound Highway 3 you’ll need to use Walsh Drive and Westside Drive.

Motorists wanting to take northbound University Drive to Picture Butte will instead have to travel on Bridge Drive and then head back west on Highway 3 to Highway 25.

Work in the first phase is expected to wrap up by the end of October, weather permitting.