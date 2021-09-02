Record Summer: Lethbridge records 39 days at or above 30°C

LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was certainly a summer for the weather record books across western Canada and this region was no exception.

Between June 1st and August 31st, which is what forecasters call meteorological summer, Lethbridge recorded 39 days out of the 92 in total with the temperature at or above 30°C.

Nearly half of those days 17 in fact, we had temperatures recorded in and around the city at or hotter than 34°C.

The hottest day in Lethbridge this summer was back on July 1st, when the mercury topped out at 37.9°C during what was a record-setting heat wave.

Several new daily high temperatures were set between June and August not just in Lethbridge, but all across southern Alberta.

And as you know it was extremely dry as well with less than 50 mm of total rainfall combined for those three months.

That’s about 4 or 5 times less than what would be considered normal for that time of year.