Thursday, September 2, 2021
Record Summer: Lethbridge records 39 days at or above 30°C

By Patrick Siedlecki
Photo credit to Pixabay
LETHBRIDGE, AB – It was certainly a summer for the weather record books across western Canada and this region was no exception.

Between June 1st and August 31st, which is what forecasters call meteorological summer, Lethbridge recorded 39 days out of the 92 in total with the temperature at or above 30°C.

Nearly half of those days 17 in fact, we had temperatures recorded in and around the city at or hotter than 34°C.

The hottest day in Lethbridge this summer was back on July 1st, when the mercury topped out at 37.9°C during what was a record-setting heat wave.

Several new daily high temperatures were set between June and August not just in Lethbridge, but all across southern Alberta.

And as you know it was extremely dry as well with less than 50 mm of total rainfall combined for those three months.

That’s about 4 or 5 times less than what would be considered normal for that time of year.

Patrick Siedlecki

Pat has been a mainstay in the CJOC News department from the time the station launched in 2007. He’s been in the position of News Director since then and has been anchoring daily news casts as well as reporting and working behind the scenes.

Community is important to him and keeping CJOC listeners and readers informed about what’s happening across southern Alberta and beyond.

Pat has been in radio broadcasting for the past 24 years, starting in Port Alberni on Vancouver Island in 1997 and then moving up island to Nanaimo for another few years before heading to Lethbridge in 2007.

Pat grew up in the small Saskatchewan farming town of Foam Lake. After high school, he went to Western Academy Broadcasting College (WABC) in Saskatoon prior to moving to the island.

Pat also spent several years broadcasting hockey in the BCHL as well as seven years as the radio voice of the Lethbridge Hurricanes in the WHL.

Pat has been working at Cornerstone Funeral Home in Lethbridge as a Certified Life Celebrant and Funeral Assistant since 2016.

News and sports have always been Pat’s passion from the time he was a teenager and he’s always been grateful to have had the opportunity to make that part of what’s been a fun and long radio career!

