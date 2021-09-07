Attendance records set at Whoop-Up Days 2021

LETHBRIDGE, AB – Not even a pandemic seemed to keep people away from Lethbridge’s annual fair this year.

It was a scaled down version of Whoop-Up Days, but it looks like it turned out be a huge success.

The event took place at Exhibition Park for three days, wrapping up on Saturday.

It was the first time Whoop-Up Days was held in over two years because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

- Advertisement - Article continues below ad

Exhibition Park’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Warkentin said on social media that a single-day attendance record was set on Friday and overall it was a great three days.

Admission to the fair this year, by the way, was free.

This was also the first major live event the exhibition has put on in over 18 months.