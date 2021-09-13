Full COVID vaccination proof required at U of L as of November 1

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A number of post-secondary schools around the province, including the University of Lethbridge, are beefing up public health measures and vaccinations against COVID-19 will be front and centre.

A total of nine universities and colleges are introducing a vaccination mandate, requiring vaccination proof, and changing rapid testing programs.

These post-secondary institutions says vaccinations are the safest and most effective way to protect communities from COVID-19.

Everyone who attends these schools, including visitors, will be required to be fully-vaccinated against COVID-19 in order to be allow on-campus.

It should also be noted that rapid testing will no longer be accepted as an alternative to vaccination, except for folks who cannot be vaccinated based on medical or other protected grounds outlined in the Alberta Human Rights Act.

The nine post-secondaries include the University of Lethbridge, University of Alberta, University of Calgary, SAIT, MacEwen University, Mount Royal University, Norquest College, Medicine Hat College, NAIT.

The U of L will be implementing these changes as of November 1st.

Health changes coming for nine Alberta post-secondaries include: