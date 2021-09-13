Record number of COVID patients in Alberta ICUs

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A surge in COVID-19 ICU admissions over the weekend has led to a new pandemic record in Alberta.

Between Friday and Sunday (Sept. 10-12) 29 additional COVID patients were admitted to ICU for a total of 198 receiving treatment across the province.

That’s the highest we’ve seen, not just in this fourth wave, but in the entirety of the pandemic thus far. The previous record high for ICU admission was 182 back in May.

Another 4,740 people tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

In the South Zone, 409 people tested positive. Of those, 61 were in Lethbridge and when 58 recoveries are factored in, active cases rose by 2 to 286.

There was an additional death – the city’s 42nd of the pandemic.

Medicine Hat continues to see extremely high cases of COVID-19, with its active case count increasing by 34 over the weekend to 599 total.

There were also four additional COVID deaths in that city over the weekend for a total of 44 thus far. Half of those deaths have occurred in the last 3.5 months.