Monday, September 13, 2021
News Alert Sign Up!
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
HomeNews
FeaturedNews

Record number of COVID patients in Alberta ICUs

By Tina Karst
0
2
Photo credit to Pixabay.
- Advertisement -

LETHBRIDGE, AB – A surge in COVID-19 ICU admissions over the weekend has led to a new pandemic record in Alberta.

Between Friday and Sunday (Sept. 10-12) 29 additional COVID patients were admitted to ICU for a total of 198 receiving treatment across the province.

That’s the highest we’ve seen, not just in this fourth wave, but in the entirety of the pandemic thus far. The previous record high for ICU admission was 182 back in May.

Another 4,740 people tested positive for the virus over the weekend.

- Advertisement -   Article continues below ad

In the South Zone, 409 people tested positive. Of those, 61 were in Lethbridge and when 58 recoveries are factored in, active cases rose by 2 to 286.

There was an additional death – the city’s 42nd of the pandemic.

Medicine Hat continues to see extremely high cases of COVID-19, with its active case count increasing by 34 over the weekend to 599 total.

There were also four additional COVID deaths in that city over the weekend for a total of 44 thus far. Half of those deaths have occurred in the last 3.5 months.

- Advertisement -
Previous articleCoulee Fest at Lethbridge College cancelled due to “rapid rising” COVID cases in Alberta
Tina Karst

A Lethbridge College alumnus, Tina moved back to the community two years after convocation, in September 2007, to become a member of the CJOC News Team. She started as a weekend reporter/anchor and now serves as Associate News Director. When Tina’s not tracking down local news, she’s either busy at home with Jordan and their two kids or creating custom macrame pieces for a growing list of clients.

- Advertisement -

RELATED ARTICLES

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

Record number of COVID patients in Alberta ICUs

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A surge in COVID-19 ICU admissions over the weekend has led to a new pandemic record in Alberta. Between Friday and Sunday...

Coulee Fest at Lethbridge College cancelled due to “rapid rising” COVID cases in Alberta

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The current COVID-19 situation in the province has claimed another local event. Coulee Fest, set for this weekend at Lethbridge College, has...

New college-level culinary program available for high school seniors in Palliser School Division

Tina Karst -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - Grade 12 students in the Palliser School Division can earn college credits thanks to a new culinary program being offered through...

Pregnant women urged to get COVID-19 vaccine “as soon as possible”

Tina Karst -
EDMONTON, AB - It's strongly recommended that pregnant women get the COVID-19 vaccine as soon as possible. Alberta Health Services says in August alone, six...

Full COVID vaccination proof required at U of L as of November 1

Patrick Siedlecki -
LETHBRIDGE, AB - A number of post-secondary schools around the province, including the University of Lethbridge, are beefing up public health measures and vaccinations...
- Advertisement -

Lethbridge News

94.1 CJOC

98.1 2day FM

Win