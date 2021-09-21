Bigelow Fowler south clinic closing in November; 11 doctors leaving

LETHBRIDGE, AB – The race is on for some patients of the Bigelow Fowler clinic in south Lethbridge to find new doctors, in a city where physicians are already very limited.

That location will be closing by the end of November after 11 physicians gave their notice. As of right now, officials say they haven’t been able to recruit any replacements.

In total, six doctors are leaving the south Bigelow Fowler clinic, three from the west clinic and two from the east clinic.

Three other doctors from the south side clinic will be moving to the west location and four will be going to the east clinic.

CTV News reports that letters already sent out to affected patients are partially blaming the provincial government for this mass departure.

Effective Nov 1st the West Bigelow Fowler docs will include:

Dr. Garnett Dr. Gibb, Dr. Musk, Dr. Stocks, Dr. Thusi, Dr. Ukrainetz

Effective Dec 1st the East Bigelow Fowler docs will include:

Dr. Benkoczi, Dr. Dalphond, Dr. de Walle, Dr. Mansani, Dr. Roos, Dr. Smith, Dr. Westheuser, Dr. Pete Greidanus

-with files from CTV Calgary